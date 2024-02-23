Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

This new data brings Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 105,027 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 596.

**Note: Public Health will end this weekly COVID-19 news release effective Thursday. A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 are updated weekly and will continue to be available on the Public Health COVID data webpage. Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 circulation and issue press releases as needed to update the public on any potential changes in COVID-19 status in Los Angeles County.

COVID-19 Indicators Continue to Decline In L.A. County

COVID-19 indicators continue to decline in Los Angeles County, with many indicators at or approaching pre-surge levels. This week, Public Health reports 187 average daily COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the 218 reported last week. Reported cases do not include home tests, so the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the community is higher.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at 30 percent of the 2022-2023 winter peak for the week ending Feb. 10. This is a decrease from 52 percent one week prior.

During the week ending in Feb. 17, there was an average of 376 COVID-positive hospitalized patients, a decrease from the average of 482 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the previous week.

There were 3.6 daily average COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Jan. 30, a decrease from the 5.7 average daily deaths reported for the week before.

The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one new death in Castaic, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 596.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown of the 596 deaths in the SCV per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 480

Castaic: 36

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Saugus: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 105,027 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 77,537

*Castaic: 10,175

Stevenson Ranch: 6,370

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,977

Acton: 2,123

Val Verde: 1,285

Agua Dulce: 1,048

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1,004

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 364

Elizabeth Lake: 308

Bouquet Canyon: 222

Lake Hughes: 216

Saugus/Canyon Country: 153

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 47

Placerita Canyon: 25

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Feb. 23:

