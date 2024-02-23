header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
| Friday, Feb 23, 2024
LACountyWeekly

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

This new data brings Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 105,027 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 596.

**Note: Public Health will end this weekly COVID-19 news release effective Thursday. A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 are updated weekly and will continue to be available on the Public Health COVID data webpage. Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 circulation and issue press releases as needed to update the public on any potential changes in COVID-19 status in Los Angeles County.

COVID-19 Indicators Continue to Decline In L.A. County

COVID-19 indicators continue to decline in Los Angeles County, with many indicators at or approaching pre-surge levels. This week, Public Health reports 187 average daily COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the 218 reported last week. Reported cases do not include home tests, so the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the community is higher.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at 30 percent of the 2022-2023 winter peak for the week ending Feb. 10. This is a decrease from 52 percent one week prior.

During the week ending in Feb. 17, there was an average of 376 COVID-positive hospitalized patients, a decrease from the average of 482 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the previous week.

There were 3.6 daily average COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Jan. 30, a decrease from the 5.7 average daily deaths reported for the week before.

The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

LA County DATA

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

 – COVID-19 Response Plan

 – COVID-19 Vaccinations

 – Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one new death in Castaic, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 596.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown of the 596 deaths in the SCV per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 480

Castaic: 36

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Saugus: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 105,027 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 77,537

*Castaic: 10,175

Stevenson Ranch: 6,370

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,977

Acton: 2,123

Val Verde: 1,285

Agua Dulce: 1,048

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1,004

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 364

Elizabeth Lake: 308

Bouquet Canyon: 222

Lake Hughes: 216

Saugus/Canyon Country: 153

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 47

Placerita Canyon: 25

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Feb. 23:

California Data COVID

For more California data, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates

Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices

County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
FULL STORY...

American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns

American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
FULL STORY...

DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding

DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
SCVNews.com