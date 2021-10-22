Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022

Californians age 70 and older may continue to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail through Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to extend this temporary rule.
The ability for senior drivers to renew at dmv.ca.gov/online – including for REAL ID renewals and even if their renewal notice states a field office visit is required – is another example of how Californians can take care of most DMV tasks without an office visit.
Customers applying for a REAL ID for the first time may start the application online and upload the required documents. They must visit a field office to take a photo and finalize the process.
The DMV continues to streamline its processes to limit the time customers spend at an office. The DMV recommends customers use its online services, expanded virtual services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
With more customers using online services, DMV offices have more space to accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or complete other tasks that require an office visit.
Residents in unincorporated Los Angeles County were told Thursday to ignore a recent notice concerning home registry from the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, according to officials in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.
Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation.
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
