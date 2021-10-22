Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022

Californians age 70 and older may continue to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail through Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to extend this temporary rule.

The ability for senior drivers to renew at dmv.ca.gov/online – including for REAL ID renewals and even if their renewal notice states a field office visit is required – is another example of how Californians can take care of most DMV tasks without an office visit.

Customers applying for a REAL ID for the first time may start the application online and upload the required documents. They must visit a field office to take a photo and finalize the process.

The DMV continues to streamline its processes to limit the time customers spend at an office. The DMV recommends customers use its online services, expanded virtual services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

With more customers using online services, DMV offices have more space to accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or complete other tasks that require an office visit.

