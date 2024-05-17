May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery. All proceeds will directly support the Center’s efforts to provide mental health services to anyone in need. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcomed to this family friendly event. There will be a silent auction that features a luxury trip to Hammock Cove in Antigua, raffle prizes, food trucks, a kids activity center featuring sensory bins and calm bottle assemble station, and handcrafted beers will be available for purchase from Lucky Luke Brewery, which is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita.

Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m., team registration at 11 a.m., with the competition beginning at 11:30 a.m. Teams are encouraged to pre-register for the tournament by visiting www.sdfhc.org, but teams can also register in-person on the day of the event. Cash prizes of $500 (1st Place), $300 (2nd Place), and $200 (3rd Place) will be awarded!

“Come out and support a great cause and help reduce barriers for people to receive mental health services,” said CEO Philip Solomon. “For over 40 years the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has provided care to our SCV community and by participating in a friendly game of cornhole you’ll help us provide care for another 40 years. We hope to see you there!”

As the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, diabetes prevention program and education, oral healthcare and behavioral health services. SDFHC was founded in 1980 by Reverend Samuel Dixon and is governed by a local board of directors.

To learn more about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s services, programs and resources, to register your team, and sponsorship opportunities, visit their website at www.sdfhc.org.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, EIN 95-4278726.

