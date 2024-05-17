LASD Seeking Help Locating At-Risk, Missing Agua Dulce Teen

Palmdale Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk, missing juvenile, Brianna Covert. She is a 17-years-old female last seen in the vicinity of Buckhaven Road in the town of Agua Dulce, on Wednesday, May 15, at approximately 8 p.m.

Covert is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Covert requires daily medication. Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Wiggins at (661) 272-2474 or the on-duty Watch Commander at (661) 272-2400.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

