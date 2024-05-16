June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting

|
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
College of the Canyons Men's golf completed its 2024 campaign by bringing home the program's 11th 3C2A State Championship, its third in the last four seasons, at Sandpiper Golf Club on Monday, May 13.
For 40 years, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s trauma center in Mission Hills has been serving a wide swath of northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, treating victims of gun violence, freak accidents, hiking, biking and horseback mishaps and the 2008 Chatsworth Metrolink collision.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 9a.m. on Monday, June 3, and ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.
The sunny spring day of Friday, May 10 saw a burst of sculptural flora sprouting on the stage of Graduation Courtyard at California Institute of the Arts. Designed around a botanical theme, the 2024 CalArts graduation heralded a celebration of growth and new beginnings for this year’s graduating class, many of whom began their CalArts journey during the pandemic.
A commemorative ceremony will be held Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Acton Community Presbyterian Church and the rededication of this historic church following fire damage last fall. All are welcome.
1938
- Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage at Board & Brush later this month.
The County Assessor reported to the Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase about 4.75% over 2023.
Following a successful initial launch, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program is set to open for a second round of applications.
With Americans’ debt around $17.7 trillion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, based on recently released data from the Federal Reserve.
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
State and federal agencies are joining forces to educate California residents on free tools to check the recall status on their vehicles and have any open recalls fixed.
Members of the graduating class of 2024 found a home at California State University, Northridge. It was a place that empowered them and gave them the tools to break cultural and generational barriers, and to fulfill dreams first imagined decades earlier.
SCV Water received four prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
1969
- Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story
]
Valencia High School is thrilled to introduce girls flag football to its sports program, offering an inclusive and exciting opportunity for female athletes.
