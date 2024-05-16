June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting

The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and a meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge. The event will be held 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Freemasonry is the teachings and practices of the fraternal order of Free and Accepted Masons, the largest worldwide secret society. It is devoted to fellowship, moral discipline, philanthropy and mutual assistance.

Freemasonry evolved from the guilds of stonemasons and cathedral builders of the Middle Ages.

For more information email master@oldwestmasons.org or visit https://oldwestmasons.org to download a pdf that recounts the history of freemasonry in the Santa Clarita Valley.

There will be a $15 donation requested at the door.

