June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale

Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support! Mark your calendars for Saugus Instrumental Music Program’s upcoming rummage sale, where treasures abound and bargains await Saturday, June 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rosedell Elementary School.

Find new homes for your unwanted items, purchase eclectic goods, from vintage finds to household essentials, connect with neighbors, and help protect the environment. Enjoy live music from our very own Saugus Jazz Band, as you snack on mouth-watering homemade treats, made by our SHS families.

Best of all, every purchase you make and every dollar spent goes directly to benefit the Saugus Instrumental Music Program, ensuring that our talented musicians have the resources they need to flourish in the 2024/25 season. So come join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program and show your support for our vibrant community!

You may drop off donations in advance until June 1, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. at Rosedell Elementary School, located 27853 Urbandale Ave, Santa Clarita CA 91350 (Front parking lot).

Note: Do not go to the school office

In preparation of this event, Saugus High School Instrumental Music is now accepting donations of any unwanted items, including clothes, toys, books, household items, kitchenware, furniture, tools, jewelry, electronics in working condition, bikes, sports equipment, etc.

Items should be in relatively good condition and working order. No e-waste or hazardous waste, please.

Please direct any questions to Andrew Sherman, Marching Centurions Booster Club vice president, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

