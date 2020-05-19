[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (May 19)
May 19
| Tuesday, May 19, 2020

1851 – San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
Today in SCV History (May 19)
wagon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county's policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
