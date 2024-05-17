header image

May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
| Friday, May 17, 2024
Santa Clarita Communications Team

The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.

CAPIO honored the city of Santa Clarita with five EPIC Awards, tying for the most of any City in the state. CAPIO’s EPIC Awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communications and innovation, highlighting projects that make a lasting impact on their community.

Santa Clarita received first place in the In-House, Public Service Announcement category for the Lock It or Lose It (LioLi) safety campaign, which aims to remind residents to hide or keep valuables out of sight in their cars and to lock their doors to deter potential thefts. Additionally, the division received first place in the Consultant Supported Marketing Series category for Santa Clarita Spotlight, a partnership with SCVTV to feature local businesses in the community. Communications efforts that received Awards of Distinction included Best Overall Use of Social Media, Most Innovative Communications for the LioLi safety campaign and Social Media Impromptu for a video of a helicopter water drop during last year’s Victor Fire.

To receive updates from the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division, please follow the City on social media by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Social.
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers

The annual Summer Reading Program is back at the Santa Clarita Public Library. This year's theme is "Read, Renew, Repeat." During the seven-week summer program, residents are encouraged to read a variety of books and/or participate in crafts or activities.
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins

Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
College of the Canyons softball was represented with four selections to the 2024 All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Team. 
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence.
June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale
Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support!
COC Grad Steps Up After Redshirt Year
College of the Canyons football student-athlete Joshua Clark knows a thing or two about stepping up.
May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery.
LASD Seeking Help Locating At-Risk, Missing Agua Dulce Teen
Palmdale Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk, missing juvenile, Brianna Covert.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
L.A. County Monitoring Nationwide Bird Flu Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is closely monitoring the ongoing multi-state outbreak of ­­H5N1 bird flu in wild birds, poultry and U.S. dairy cows.
DMV Simplifies Online Customer Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles now offers an improved online customer experience that is faster, easier and can be personalized.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on May 9.
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge.
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
