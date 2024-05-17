Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers

The annual Summer Reading Program is back at the Santa Clarita Public Library. This year’s theme is “Read, Renew, Repeat.” During the seven-week summer program, residents are encouraged to read a variety of books and/or participate in crafts or activities.

Friendly and engaging volunteers are needed to help sign up library members for the Summer Reading Program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.

There are three libraries where residents can volunteer, Valencia Library, Old Town Newhall Library or the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.

Volunteers will hand out prizes for each milestone and assist library staff with special programs, activities, crafts, games and other duties as assigned.

Ages: 14 years and Up (Adult volunteers must be fingerprinted and cleared).

Dates/Times: Two hour shifts, any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 10 to July 26

Volunteers must commit to at least two hours a week and a total of 20 hours for the summer.

Must attend one mandatory orientation session at any of the three library branches.

Sign up for the branch where you will attend the orientation.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com to sign up for this volunteer opportunity. Choose which branch where you will volunteer.

