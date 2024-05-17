The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall’s Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

The Commission is scheduled to continue its public hearings regarding the Town Center Specific Plan.

The Town Center Specific Plan would provide a flexible, long-range vision for a balanced mix of retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial and residential uses across a 111-acre specific plan area within the Regional Commercial (CR) zone in the community of Valencia.

A public hearing on the tentative parcel map of the Ferry Court Industrial Building.

The full agenda is available below.

