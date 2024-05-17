Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Apr 16, 2024 6:00 PM
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. The Town Center Specific Plan (Master Case 22-105) – Response to Comments

The Town Center Specific Plan would provide a flexible, long-range vision for a balanced mix of retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial and residential uses across a 111-acre specific plan area within the Regional Commercial (CR) zone in the community of Valencia.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. PROPOSED TEXT AMENDMENTS
b. RESOLUTION P24-09
c. P24-09 – EXHIBIT A-CEQA FINDINGS
d. P24-09 – EXHIBIT B-FINAL EIR-MMRP
e. RESOLUTION P24-10
f. P24-10 – EXHIBIT A-GPA AND ZONE CHANGE
g. P24-10 – EXHIBIT B-GP TEXT CHANGE
h. P24-10 – EXHIBIT C-TOWN CENTER SPECIFIC PLAN
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. MASTER CASE 23-210: FERRY COURT INDUSTRIAL BUILDING TENTATIVE PARCEL MAP

Tentative parcel map to create two airspace commercial condominium parcels associated with an existing, two-story, 17,995 square-foot industrial building at 26332 Ferry Court.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-07
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. TPM 84330
d. Aerial and Zoning Map
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Hearing Notice
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
