header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
| Monday, Mar 11, 2024
ConstructionTechnology

College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.

COC was selected as one of 70 organizations that are projected to skill and reskill more than 55,000 people in 2024 with DEWALT’s support.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant from DEWALT,” said Harriet Happel, dean of career education, integrative learning, and the Employment Center at the college. “This funding will allow the college to provide additional lab space by purchasing a CT1 carpenter trailer for the construction technologies pre-apprenticeship program.”

COC’s application would support the purchase of a CT1 trailer—which is a self-contained mobile work trailer— to serve as a mobile learning lab specifically designed to train construction technology students.

Outfitted with DEWALT tools, the trailer is a self-contained shop on wheels consisting of seven tool stations with saws, drills, tables, and an auxiliary station.

Through an existing relationship with the William S. Hart Union High School District, COC will use the mobile trailer to provide instructional lab space at Valencia High School for students to participate in the pre-apprenticeship program. Students will earn National Center for Construction, Education, and Research (NCCER) certifications and the preparatory skills for entry into the workforce or an apprenticeship for residential carpentry.

With an estimated 10 million global manufacturing jobs currently unfilled, DEWALT’s Grow the Trades Grants aim to help close the skilled labor gap by supporting nonprofit organizations that are skilling, reskilling and upskilling tradespeople. Each year, the program awards funding and tool donations as part of a larger $30 million commitment over five years.

“DEWALT is immensely proud to support College of the Canyons as they work to skill and reskill the tradespeople of tomorrow moving us closer to our shared goal of closing the trade skills gap,” said Frank Mannarino, president, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. “Funding educational programs and non-profits like COC connects more people to training, resources and opportunities that will lead to successful careers in the trades.”

The mobility of the learning labs will allow COC to bring the trailer to middle and high school recruitment fairs, and community outreach events where students can demonstrate hands-on learning for community projects. This project will provide students with new opportunities to use their skills, interact with others, and generate enthusiasm for potential future construction workers.

COC anticipates that the mobile learning lab will be ordered and built during the 2024-2025 academic year. The first cohort of high school students to use the learning labs, estimated at approximately 16 to 32 students annually, would commence during the fall 2025 semester. The following year, COC plans to expand the program into the evening for adult learners for an additional cohort of 16 to 32 students per year.

Ultimately, 64 students a year will participate in the program, with even more using the trailers and equipment through community outreach efforts.

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today’s skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company’s more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world’s makers, creators, tradespeople and builders.

For more information about COC’s construction technology program, click [here].

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant

COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
FULL STORY...

March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan

CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
FULL STORY...

CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela

CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Community organizer, writer and photographer Maria Varela will talk about her work documenting the efforts of African Americans in the South and Chicanos in the Southwest
FULL STORY...

COC Nursing Program Accreditation Reaffirmed

COC Nursing Program Accreditation Reaffirmed
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN- CNEA) has reaffirmed the accreditation of the College of the Canyons nursing program for a maximum term of 10 years. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further.
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 11 - Sunday, March 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 12, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Santa Clarita PhD student Zuriel Oduwole, 21, was presented with the Forbes Woman Africa Award 2024 a day after leading a panel of leaders at a conference in Johannesburg, South Africa for female executives.
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
It’s no secret that insurance providers have become more conservative because of increased wildfire threats across our county and state. As a result, homeowners are put in a tough position: pay higher premiums and comply with varied, costly and inconsistent mitigation requirements or lose your insurance.
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area State Park will host a Community Drum Circle on Sunday March 17. Become one with the rhythms of nature during this free, family friendly event.
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
A small Moon-bound rover is clamped to a special "shaker table" that vibrates intensely to make sure the hardware will survive the jarring rocket ride out of Earth's atmosphere
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Three relay teams from The Master's University made the podium on the first night of competition Wednesday at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim & Dive National Championships in Columbus, Ga.
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team, now ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Wednesday's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 poll, knocked off the No. 11 Saint Xavier (IL) Cougars 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 Wednesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
SCVNews.com