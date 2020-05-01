[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (May 1)
May 1
| Friday, May 1, 2020

1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
May 4: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Alison Lindemann
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.
COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station's social media page.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
Newsom Announces Online Portal to Assist Parents in Finding Safe, Reliable Childcare
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.
USDA Approves New Program to Assist California’s Food Insecure Students
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15
The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
