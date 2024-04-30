header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
| Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024

College of the Canyons film instructor Bavand Karim will attend Marche du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the launch of a new film slate by CINE & Lost Winds Entertainment.

Karim, who is the founder and chairperson of CINE, recently secured a new multi-year partnership with We Belong—an EU-based non-profit organization led by Executive Director Yasmine Ouirhrane—to raise up to $15 million to produce original films focused on diverse characters and stories.

“Our film slate is comprised exclusively of non-traditional stories told by unique auteurs,” said Karim. “Each of our writer-directors is a minority or a woman, or both. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our mission, and we hope to create new opportunities for artists who haven’t previously had a high level of access in the entertainment industry.”

The funding will serve to launch a diverse slate of original films by directors Maryam Keshavarz (“The Persian Version”), Rashad Frett (“Ricky”), Daphne Di Cinto (“Il Moro”), Cameron Fay (“Maybe It’s You”), and David Liu (“Santa Anita”).

We Belong and CINE are partnering to host the We Cannes Collective at L’Hotel Particulier on May 18, during Marche du Film to foster dialogue, promote inclusivity, and showcase the diverse talent attached to CINE’s slate.

Karim, who joined COC’s Media Entertainment Arts (MEA) program in August 2023 as a full-time filmmaking instructor, hopes to use his Cannes experience to broaden his knowledge of the business aspects of the film industry, such as dealmaking.

“Our MEA department has discussed the possibility of expanding in a few different directions, and I believe that teaching the business of entertainment would be extremely valuable to our students in helping them prepare for careers as independent filmmakers,” said Karim.

Karim says what he enjoys the most about teaching at COC is the open-mindedness of his students.

“Cinema should be about the journey of discovery, so it’s refreshing to find students who are so full of curiosity and wonder about the world around them,” said Karim.

During his tenure at COC, Karim has been impressed with the college’s funding of the MEA program and believes the college provides an excellent value relative to the actual cost of a student’s education.

“Our technology—the cameras, labs, studios, and facilities—are all cutting edge and designed to deliver industry-standard training to prepare students for whatever is next on their journey, whether that is going on to another institution or seeking a position in the film industry,” said Karim.

For more information about the college’s MEA program, please click here.

LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement

May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program

COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
FULL STORY...

Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum

Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
FULL STORY...

May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public

May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
City of Santa Clarita residents can get low-cost spay/neuter services for your pets every Monday at the mobile clinic located in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show + tell tables, s'mores and more.
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’ as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
Given the ongoing uncertain situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Valencia, is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement. This event is free to all and will bel held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer's proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
SCVNews.com