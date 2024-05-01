May 4: Celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros at the Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.

Día de los Niños, or Day of the Children, is a special celebration that honors the value of childhood, education and the well-being of children of every walk of life. This special celebration also focuses on promoting children’s rights, happiness and development through cultural events, activities and festivities that bring families and communities together to show love and appreciation for the youngest members of society.

This year’s celebration is a whimsical adventure, themed around fairies and gnomes, filled with crafts, games, therapy dogs, free books and a unique twist – live reptiles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these fascinating creatures in addition to enjoying the different arts and crafts activities. Also, special guest Dr. Gloria Arjona will lead an engaging lecture through music, stories, media, traditional attire and living pictures, focusing on the rich cultures and traditions of Latin America. This immersive experience aims to draw attention to the diversity and beauty of Latin American heritage.

Join us for a day of fun, learning and cultural exploration at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library as we celebrate children and the joy of reading. This free event is open to all and promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family. For more information please visit the website.

