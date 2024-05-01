Fourth SCV Job Fair Draws Biggest Crowd Yet

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County’s America’s Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.

This was their fourth collaborative job fair with over 700 job-seekers in attendance, and 100+ employers in fields like advanced manufacturing, logistics, technology, healthcare, and more.

SCVEDC wants to thank COC for hosting and to everyone who participated, making this such a successful event.

Keep an eye on their newsletter or follow them on social media for updates on the next job fair in Fall 2024. Those who missed an employer at the job fair, all open positions from attendees are posted on JobSpeaker.

For those who have positions to fill in the meantime be sure to post them for free on the LiveWorkSCV website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...