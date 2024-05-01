header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
Fourth SCV Job Fair Draws Biggest Crowd Yet
| Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County’s America’s Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.

This was their fourth collaborative job fair with over 700 job-seekers in attendance, and 100+ employers in fields like advanced manufacturing, logistics, technology, healthcare, and more.

SCVEDC wants to thank COC for hosting and to everyone who participated, making this such a successful event.

Keep an eye on their newsletter or follow them on social media for updates on the next job fair in Fall 2024. Those who missed an employer at the job fair, all open positions from attendees are posted on JobSpeaker.

For those who have positions to fill in the meantime be sure to post them for free on the LiveWorkSCV website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-01-2024 Fourth SCV Job Fair Draws Biggest Crowd Yet
04-30-2024 Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
04-25-2024 SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
04-23-2024 Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
04-19-2024 May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May is CalFresh Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County, Department of Public Social Services, and the Department of Public Health’s  CalFresh Healthy Living Program have launched the annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to remove barriers associated with applying for food assistance.
May is CalFresh Awareness Month
May 4: Ekklesia Meta Church to Launch Community Closet in Santa Clarita
Ekklesia Meta Church, a non-denominational institution founded by Pastor Carthel Towns, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Community Closet in Santa Clarita. 
May 4: Ekklesia Meta Church to Launch Community Closet in Santa Clarita
Canyons Wins 13th Consecutive WSC Title
College of the Canyons captured a 13th straight Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 29 at Knollwood Country Club, after a 36-hole tourney that saw all six players finish in the top-10 of the field's individual standings and send the Cougars to another 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship event.
Canyons Wins 13th Consecutive WSC Title
Ocean Water Warning For May 1
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning For May 1
CSUN to Celebrate the Class of 2024 with Series of Ceremonies
The cheers will be heard blocks away later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2024 commencement.
CSUN to Celebrate the Class of 2024 with Series of Ceremonies
The American Cancer Society Awarded $10,000
Thanks to the community's support, E.C. Loomis Insurance Associates has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
The American Cancer Society Awarded $10,000
Cameron Smyth: Free To Be Me at West Creek Park
Imagine a day where barriers dissolve and possibilities unfold, a day dedicated to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity.
Cameron Smyth: Free To Be Me at West Creek Park
May 7: Assessor Reminds Businesses as Last BPP Deadline Nears
The final Business Property Statement deadline is approaching fast, with payments need by May 7 to avoid penalties. 
May 7: Assessor Reminds Businesses as Last BPP Deadline Nears
Fourth SCV Job Fair Draws Biggest Crowd Yet
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation teamed up with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, L.A. County's America's Job Center of California and the Chamber of Commerce to host the fourth Santa Clarita Valley job fair.
Fourth SCV Job Fair Draws Biggest Crowd Yet
May 4: Celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros at the Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce its upcoming celebration in honor of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
May 4: Celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
City of Santa Clarita residents can get low-cost spay/neuter services for your pets every Monday at the mobile clinic located in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show + tell tables, s'mores and more.
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
College of the Canyons film instructor Bavand Karim will attend Marche du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the launch of a new film slate by CINE & Lost Winds Entertainment.
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’ as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
Given the ongoing uncertain situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Valencia, is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
May 4: Schiavo to Host Youth, Family Festival
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement. This event is free to all and will bel held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons
May 4: Schiavo to Host Youth, Family Festival
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
SCVNews.com