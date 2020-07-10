Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide

Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.

In the early morning of June 10, a passerby discovered the body of Robert Laroy Fuller Jr. (DOB 1/26/1996) hanging from a tree in a park located in the 38300 block of 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Paramedics were called and Fuller was pronounced dead at the park at 3:39 a.m.

Following the scene investigation, Fuller’s body was transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center for examination.

On June 11, medical personnel performed a physical examination on Fuller. The next day, the deputy medical examiner completed a full autopsy on the decedent and the cause and manner of death were deferred.

After additional testing and independent investigation into Fuller’s medical history and background, the cause of death was determined to be hanging.

The manner of death was certified as suicide.

The coroner case number for Fuller is 2020-05108. To request the coroner’s report, email pio@coroner.lacounty.gov.

In response to the ruling, the city of Palmdale released the following statement:

“The city of Palmdale learned that Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department completed and released the results of his department’s investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. The city has not received any direct communication nor been provided any information from Sheriff Villanueva on the details of the final investigation.

The city of Palmdale led the effort to request that the State Attorney General’s office intervene in the investigation and provide an independent review of this case. We have been in communication with the Attorney General’s office and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation. We await the results of Mr. Fullers’ death pending the State Attorney General’s report.

The city of Palmdale also supported the call for an independent autopsy, as requested by the Fuller Family and has been in touch with the family attorney on this matter. It is our intent to continue to work with Mr. Fuller’s family as we await those results and to defer further comment until that time.

We join Robert Fuller’s family and our community in mourning this tragic loss that has impacted so many.”