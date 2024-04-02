LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio. She is a 75-year-old White female who was last seen on April 1, at 3:40 p.m., on the 24000 block of Joshua Drive, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio, is 4’11” tall, 90 lbs with long gray hair, blue eyes, wears glasses and has bruising on the left side of her face and nose. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and multiple pant layered (dark colored).

Deamborossio, suffers from mental capacity decline and is unfamiliar with the area. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

