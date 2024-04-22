LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department family is devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores, who after a long battle recovering from his injuries sustained in the line of duty, suddenly passed away (Saturday night),” said LASD in a statement. “We lost a valued member of our Department who served his community for 22 years with dedication and pride.

“Deputy Flores worked many assignments throughout his tenure in the Department and touched many lives through his work at North County Correctional Facility, Altadena Station, and Court Services West Bureau. He was well-respected in the Department and in the community and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many who knew him. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Flores family, friends, and colleagues during this tragic time.”

The Department Psychological Services Bureau along with the entire Department continue to support the family and provide resources to them during this difficult time of grief.

