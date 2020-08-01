[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
CSUN, Others Possibly Affected by Massive Hack of Tech Provider Blackbaud
| Friday, Jul 31, 2020
blackbaud
CSUN photo by Lee Choo.

 

California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they all may have been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN’s third-party technology provider.

Here’s the letter sent to the CSUN community about the incident:

We regret to inform you that California State University, Northridge and numerous campuses in the California State University system, as well as other universities and non-profit organizations around the world, have received notice from third-party technology provider Blackbaud, a software and cloud hosting solutions provider for CSUN and other major universities, that between February and May 2020 hackers breached its network and attempted to install ransomware to lock the company’s customers out of their data and servers.

The hackers stole a subset of data from its self-hosted environment where clients save files.

Blackbaud paid a ransom demand so the hackers would delete data they stole from its network. CSUN has no way to independently verify that the stolen data was deleted.

Blackbaud’s statement said in part, “Based on the nature of the incident, our research, and third party (including law enforcement) investigation, we have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly. This incident did not involve solutions in our public cloud environment (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services), nor did it involve the majority of our self-hosted environment. The subset of customers who were part of this incident have been notified and supplied with additional information and resources.”

Blackbaud added it “will continue to do our very best to supply help and support as we and our customers jointly navigate this cybercrime incident.”

To read Blackbaud’s full statement on the incident, click here.

Blackbaud asserts that no credit card data was compromised and that all sensitive information such as social security numbers, government ID numbers, etc., was encrypted.

CSUN and other CSU campuses operate transparently and work hard to earn the public’s trust. The campuses take privacy and information security very seriously, and protecting personal data and information is a top priority. We strive to be accountable with students, faculty, staff, the community and businesses. This means sharing and updating information and making it readily available to the public. That is why it is troubling that Blackbaud waited so long to notify the CSU and other clients about the data incident that took place two months ago.

The CSU system is in discussion with Blackbaud to better understand their timeline for notification, what data was potentially exposed, and what improvements they are making to their security protocols to ensure this does not happen again.

For anyone concerned about identity theft, CSUN recommends regularly reviewing account statements and periodically obtaining a credit report from one or more of the national credit reporting companies. Everyone may obtain a free copy of their credit report once every 12 months by either visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling toll free at 1-877-322-8228 or by completing an Annual Credit Report Request Form.

While Blackbaud is responsible for the data breach, CSUN and the CSU deeply regret any inconvenience this incident has caused.

Sincerely,

Robert Gunsalus
Vice President for University Relations and Advancement and Foundation President

Ranjit Philip
Interim Vice President for Information Technology and CIO
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students

Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
FULL STORY...

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have been dubbed heroes.
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
L.A. County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,652 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,380 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,152 in the city of Santa Clarita, as California marked the first death of a teen COVID patient.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
Santa Clarita Public Library Hosts ‘Imagine Your Story’ Photo Contest
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites city residents of all ages to join the “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest, with entries due by Monday, August 24.
Santa Clarita Public Library Hosts ‘Imagine Your Story’ Photo Contest
Sammy Clarita is Santa Clarita’s Newest Recycle Hero
Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.
Sammy Clarita is Santa Clarita’s Newest Recycle Hero
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
Why Unhealthy Air Quality Advisories are Common in SCV
Health officials issuing air quality advisories that highlight three communities — the East San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley — is an unhealthy summer tradition, an air quality expert said Thursday.
Why Unhealthy Air Quality Advisories are Common in SCV
Aug. 4: Drug Take-Back Event at SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team will host a drug take-back event on Tuesday, August 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Aug. 4: Drug Take-Back Event at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Lackey, California Lawmakers Rip Unemployment Agency Over Payment Delays
State lawmakers including Assemblymember Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and out-of-work Californians unleashed a torrent of criticism and frustration Thursday in a tense hearing over the Employment Development Department’s persistent failure to deliver unemployment insurance benefits, despite promises to do better.
Lackey, California Lawmakers Rip Unemployment Agency Over Payment Delays
Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested the same woman twice in three days on felony fraud charges for allegedly possessing bogus driver's licenses.
Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
As the Santa Clarita Public Library gears up for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of online resources available.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
