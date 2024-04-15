Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’

The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with “Crunch Time,” from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 16.

Students will have the opportunity to grab breakfast and participate in fun activities like aroma blending and puppy petting. Free resources such as scantrons, green books, pens and more will also be offered. This event, which is being held at Plaza Del Sol, University Student Union, is the perfect time for Matadors to gear up before finals come their way!

Finals season is just around the corner, so students can come prepare with Crunch Time. They can stock up on supplies and stay calm with therapeutic activities to finish the semester strong!

Student event assistants, Naylea Gomez and Nina Phan, are overseeing this event.

For more information, please visit csun.edu/usu.

