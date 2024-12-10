Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall

As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to help ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need in the coming weeks.

Record-breaking travel is expected through new year, which could cause some potential donors to put off blood donation until after the holiday season. In addition to millions of Americans traveling to spend holidays with loved ones, extended vacations are also surging in popularity at a time when fewer people may be available to give lifesaving blood products.

Bring joy to someone facing a medical emergency; give something that means something with a blood or platelet donation. Schedule an appointment this December by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For a limited time, those who come to give Dec. 9-15, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, The Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-REDCROSS.

