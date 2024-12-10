header image

1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
| Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
Blood donors

As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to help ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need in the coming weeks.

Record-breaking travel is expected through new year, which could cause some potential donors to put off blood donation until after the holiday season. In addition to millions of Americans traveling to spend holidays with loved ones, extended vacations are also surging in popularity at a time when fewer people may be available to give lifesaving blood products.

Bring joy to someone facing a medical emergency; give something that means something with a blood or platelet donation. Schedule an appointment this December by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For a limited time, those who come to give Dec. 9-15, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, The Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-REDCROSS.
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Alternative Fueling Station Finder
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 16: Virtual Program on Elder Financial Exploitation
As part of its continuing series of virtual programs, the LA County Library will host a Zoom session on the perils and prevention of elder financial exploitation on Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Supes Proclaim Emergency for Franklin Fire in Malibu
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 10, signed an emergency proclamation for the Franklin Fire that is rapidly burning through the Malibu area.
Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
Jan. 1: First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to spend more time in nature with a First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Canyons Handed 80-55 Home Loss by Cuesta College
Following a back-and-forth opening half, College of the Canyons men's basketball eventually fell too far behind to catch up, taking an 80-55 home loss from Cuesta College at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Dec. 7.
REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
Red Flag Warning Issued for L.A. County Communities
With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Mustangs Bitten by Bobcats
The Master's University men's basketball team traveled to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5, but came away with a loss to the UC Merced Bobcats 76-60.
Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa
The season came to an end for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.
COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team
College of the Canyons men's soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
Martinez Named Offensive Player of the Year as Cougars Earn 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons women's soccer had 10 players receive All-Western State Conference, South Division accolades, with Offensive Player of the Year honors going to Victoria Martinez.
Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
