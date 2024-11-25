Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening

The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

There will be a ribbon cutting, after which staff from the city, fire department, sheriff’s department and CHP will participate in a belly-flop contest in the indoor pool.

As City Manager Ken Striplin recently noted: “One of the key highlights of the Valencia Community Center is the inclusion of the city’s first indoor pool. This exciting addition marks our ninth pool in the city, and also presents a unique opportunity for year-round aquatic activities. The indoor pool … will offer a diverse range of programs, from swimming lessons to water exercise classes.

“Beyond the aquatic offerings, the Valencia Community Center will house a variety of spaces tailored for different programs and activities. Renovations have reconfigured rooms to accommodate future classes, ensuring that the facility is versatile and responsive to the evolving needs of our community. We have also undertaken necessary infrastructure improvements and have beautified the surrounding landscape to create an inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment.

“The Valencia Community Center will offer a broad spectrum of programming and classes, contributing to the expansion of our recreational offerings on the west side of Santa Clarita. Residents can look forward to the continuation of popular programs such as preschool and afterschool programming, contract classes, as well as fitness and enrichment classes.

“Located just steps away from Summit Park, this Community Center will be a hub for residents across the city, as well as those who live within walking distance. Situated close to paseo bridges and McBean Parkway, the Valencia Community Center will serve as a gathering place for families to spend quality time together, individuals to expand their knowledge and children to foster friendships and engage in a variety of recreational activities.”

To attend grand opening please RSVP by Sunday, Dec. 1 to Billie Abreu at barbreu@santaclarita.gov or (661) 255-4939.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...