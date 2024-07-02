Family Movies $1 During Regal Summer Movie Express

The Regal Summer Movie Exoress is underway offering family movies for $1 a ticket now through Aug. 7. The Canyon Country Regal Edwards and Valencia Regal Edwards are participating in this summer movie deal that offers $1 movie tickets to select familly films shown only at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Summer is here, school is out and this is your chance to spend some extra time with your kids. If you’re looking for affordable family activities, don’t miss Regal’s Summer Movie Express! During summer break, enjoy a series of great family movies returning to the big screen. Each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m., get Summer Movie Express tickets for $1.

Make every summer movie outing even more enjoyable by including cinema favorites like Pepsi, popcorn, ICEE, Dippin’ Dots, or a Super Pretzel as part of the feature presentation. All Summer Movie Express guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin’ Dots add-on.

Regal Edwards Canyon Country

18800 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Regal Edwards Valencia

24435 Town Center Drive,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3 11 a.m.: Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse.

Check movie listings for upcoming movies: “Paw Patrol: the Movie,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” “Sonic The Hedgehog,” “Trolls Band Together,” “Sonice The Hedgehog 2,”Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Kung Fu Panda 3,”Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Sing 2. ”

For more information visit www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.

