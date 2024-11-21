header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
| Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024

You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.

Volunteer at a Club Holiday Event

At our Newhall and Sierra Vista Clubhouses you can join in on tradition when Santa comes to visit. Be an elf. Serve hot coco or capture memories as a photographer.

Sponsor a Club Family

Make one family’s holidays especially memorable this year by signing up as a sponsor. Many businesses bring their employees together to shop and wrap gifts for a special family. Contact us and we will provide you with a family’s wish list and let you know how you are making a difference. (Family information is kept private and will not be shared.)

Host a Toy Drive

Whether you are hosting a holiday party at home or your workplace wants to get involved, a toy drive is a great way to make a difference. In mid-December Santa visits the clubs and he needs lots of gifts. Club kids are 7-17 years old. Club teens especially appreciate a thoughtful gift.

Make a Year-End Donation

Your donation gives the gift of hope and opportunity to Santa Clarita’s children and teens year-round. Donations can be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA. 91321.

For more information call (661) 254-2582 or visit https://scvbgc.org/operation-hope-for-the-holidays/.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
FULL STORY...

Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center

Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection

Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets

MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.
FULL STORY...

Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center

Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley opened its new resource center, Williams Hope House in Newhall on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Barger Statement on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this afternoon, commenting on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he filed a joint motion with the County of Los Angeles today to pursue additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls:
Barger Statement on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
Kick off your holidays with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
SCV Water recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley opened its new resource center, Williams Hope House in Newhall on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
Family Promise of SCV Opens Resource Center
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
The California Highway Patrol has announced a major achievement in its ongoing recruitment efforts as it officially swears in 121 new officers, bringing the department past its goal of hiring over 1,000 officers.
CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
The installation of the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
Single Mothers Outreach's Adopt-A-Family was born in hopes of providing hard-working single parents a way to make a warm and wonderful holiday memory with their children. AAF connects a generous individual, corporate community, or groups with deserving families in need. Many local businesses, churches, community groups, neighbors and individuals generously have “adopted” SMO parents and their children, providing them with gifts, ice-skating, parties and more.
Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Holiday Home Tour will continue the festivities with its Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Williams Homes that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon.
Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour, organzied by the HMNH Foundation Home Tour League will present the Hearts Aglow Holiday Home Tour Gala on Friday, Dec. 6 at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia.
Dec. 6: Holiday Home Tour Presents ‘Hearts Aglow Gala’
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims
Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims
SCVNews.com