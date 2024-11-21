Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV

You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.

Volunteer at a Club Holiday Event

At our Newhall and Sierra Vista Clubhouses you can join in on tradition when Santa comes to visit. Be an elf. Serve hot coco or capture memories as a photographer.

Sponsor a Club Family

Make one family’s holidays especially memorable this year by signing up as a sponsor. Many businesses bring their employees together to shop and wrap gifts for a special family. Contact us and we will provide you with a family’s wish list and let you know how you are making a difference. (Family information is kept private and will not be shared.)

Host a Toy Drive

Whether you are hosting a holiday party at home or your workplace wants to get involved, a toy drive is a great way to make a difference. In mid-December Santa visits the clubs and he needs lots of gifts. Club kids are 7-17 years old. Club teens especially appreciate a thoughtful gift.

Make a Year-End Donation

Your donation gives the gift of hope and opportunity to Santa Clarita’s children and teens year-round. Donations can be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA. 91321.

For more information call (661) 254-2582 or visit https://scvbgc.org/operation-hope-for-the-holidays/.

