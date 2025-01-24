The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include an item to approve $200,000 for the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants program.

Also on the agenda is an item to consider awarding a professional services contract to conduct the 2025 Citywide Engineering and Traffic Survey to determine and justify speed limits in the city.

The agenda is available in full below.

