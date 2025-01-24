Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Public Hearings
1. ATIVO SENIOR LIVING OF SANTA CLARITA TAX EQUITY AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT (TEFRA) HEARING

Consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing for the benefit of ISF Ativo Holdings LLC, sole member of which is Integrated Senior Foundation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, through the issuance of revenue bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. TEFRA Resolution ISF Ativo Holdings LLC
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. TEFRA Resolution ISF Ativo Holdings LLC
2. APPEAL TO THE SECOND ACCESSORY STRUCTURE (MASTER CASE 24-008)

Appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to the City Council for a second accessory structure in the Placerita Canyon Special Standards District.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Aerial Image
c. Site Plan
d. Elevations
e. Zoning Map
f. Public Comments
g. Appeal
h. Public Notice
New Business
3. COUNCIL COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

On an annual basis, the Mayor and City Council undertake a discussion in open session for the purpose of updating the Council Committee Appointments List.
a. 2024 Council Committee Appointment List
a. 2024 Council Committee Appointment List
Consent Calendar
4. Minutes of Jan 14, 2025 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 01 AND 02

Check Register No. 01 for Period 11/29/24 through 12/12/24 and 12/19/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 12/02/24 through 12/13/24.

 

Check Register No. 02 for Period 12/13/24 through 12/26/24 and 01/02/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 12/16/24 through 12/27/24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 01
b. Memo – Check Register No. 02
c. Check Register No. 01 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Check Register No. 02 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT AND OTHER RELATED REPORTS

The City’s independent audit firm, The Pun Group, LLP, has completed the City’s annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Based on the audit performed, The Pun Group, LLP, issued an unmodified “clean” audit opinion letter, which reflects the best level an organization can receive on its financial statements.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Annual Comprehensive Financial Report 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Report to Honorable Mayor and Members of the City Council (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Appropriations Limit Calculation 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Air Quality Improvement Fund 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Open Space Preservation District 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Single Audit Report 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Transit Enterprise Fund 06-30-2024 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. LAND MANAGEMENT SYSTEM CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a contract to Accela, Inc., for software and upgrades, user licenses, and annual maintenance associated with the renewal of the City’s current land management and permitting system.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
8. RESOLUTION FOR SUMMARY VACATION OF LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE EASEMENT ON MONARCH RIDGE DRIVE

Resolution for the summary vacation of a landscape maintenance easement at 19608 Monarch Ridge Drive.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
9. ESTABLISH NO STOPPING ZONES ON THE NORTH SIDE OF OAKHURST DRIVE, SOUTH OF DOCKWEILER DRIVE

This item considers Establishing No Stopping Any Time zones on the north side of Oakhurst Drive, south of Dockweiler Drive will improve traffic safety and circulation of vehicles on this road section.

 
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
10. 2025 CITYWIDE ENGINEERING AND TRAFFIC SURVEY – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a professional services contract to conduct the 2025 Citywide Engineering and Traffic Survey to determine and justify speed limits in the City.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Proposal for AGA Engineers, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. 2025 COMMUNITY SERVICES AND ARTS GRANTS

City Council consideration to approve the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants program funding recommendations by the Grants Committee and Peer Review Rating Panel.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Attachment A1 – CS Recommended for Funding – 2025
b. Attachment A2 – Arts Recommended for Funding – 2025
c. Attachment B – Not Recommended for Funding – 2025
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Dale Gerstel
