L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) is proud to announce the launch of its new website. Going live early this morning, the website completes the agency’s rebranding which first began in 2019, when it underwent a name change and adopted a new logo. This last component of the rebrand supports the LACDA’s commitment to providing valuable and easily accessible resources to the public.

Created with the user experience in mind, the new website, which maintains the original URL, www.lacda.org, offers a clean, modern design, with easy navigation to help guide users to quickly search through the vast array of housing, community, and economic development programs and services. The primary goal of the redesign is to update and streamline the agency’s information delivery.

Conceptualized and developed fully in-house with existing staff resources, the new website takes visitors on a visual tour of agency programming. Success stories, testimonials, and video footage featured throughout the website demonstrate the impact that LACDA programs have throughout the County and how they support the agency’s mission to Build Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods. The website development team analyzed visitor trends and extracted frequently accessed information to put it front and center to simplify navigation.

“The agency’s previous website was launched nearly 10 years ago,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director. “Since then, not only has technology changed significantly, but the agency itself has transformed and expanded its program portfolio. It was time to reimagine our digital presence and improve online communication with the over 180,000 visitors that access our website each year.”

Recognizing the growing trend to access information on the go, and from mobile devices, the LACDA ensured the new website was mobile responsive. Whether accessed from a desktop, laptop, tablet, or cell phone, website images and program content adjust to fit the screen size perfectly, a feature that was not available on the previous platform.

The public is invited to browse the website by visiting www.lacda.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...