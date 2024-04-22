header image

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center
L.A. County Unveils $45.4B Recommended Budget
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Los Angeles County
File photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.


Los Angeles County’s 2024-25 Recommended Budget—which doubles down on an accelerated response to homelessness and underscores the role mental health services play in multiple County strategies—will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 23 by Fesia Davenport, chief executive officer.

Despite slowing revenue growth from property taxes, the Recommended Budget continues to fund the vast social safety net of health and social services that make up the core function of County government while also supporting new investments in innovative programs that help local residents. The budget includes jobs programs, expands food resources, supports foster families and continues to allocate 10% of locally generated unrestricted revenues to direct community investment and alternatives to incarceration through Care First Community Investment.

The $45.4 billion Recommended Budget represents the first step in the County’s multi-phase annual budget process. If approved by the Board, it will add 835 new positions—more than half of them in the Department of Mental Health—for a total of 116,159 budgeted positions in the County workforce.

“This Recommended Budget represents a balanced plan for the County’s future in the face of multiple uncertainties,” Davenport said. “It invests our limited discretionary resources in the Board’s highest priority programs, emphasizes services that our communities need, and embraces innovations like the Breathe guaranteed income program—all while maintaining the strength of the County’s social safety net.”

Highlights of the budget include:

 – $728.2 million to fund the County’s multi-layered approach to combating homelessness and facilitate the Homeless Emergency Declaration, including hiring more frontline staff such as outreach workers, housing navigators, mental health clinicians and substance use counselors. The Emergency Declaration has enabled the County to accelerate service delivery, cut red tape, and jumpstart changes in processes that are scaling and fast-tracking the work to prevent and end homelessness.

– 452 positions within the Department of Mental Health to support the state’s new CARE Court program; the Interim Housing Outreach Program providing services to help mentally ill homeless persons maintain housing stability; and staff an expansion of department-operated clinics and full-service partnership programs; as well as various Mental Health Services Act-funded programs.

– $300.6 million—equal to 10% of ongoing locally generated unrestricted revenues—to meet the Board’s commitment to Care First, Jails Last (Measure J) and support direct community investments and alternatives to incarceration. In addition to this ongoing funding, an additional $223.4 million in one-time dollars from funding still available from previous budget cycles is available for CFCI programs in the upcoming fiscal year—for a total of more than a half billion dollars.

– $95.6 million to assist foster families, prospective adoptive parents, and relatives who foster family members.

– $81.1 million to replace EBT benefits for victims of card theft by skimmers and scammers acting statewide.

– $17.4 million in additional support for CalFresh food benefits.

– $13 million for jobs programs for youth and people with high barriers to employment.

– A wide range of investments in capital projects to improve our parks, expand water conservation efforts, and maintain our County infrastructure; and

– Support for forward-looking efforts to maintain cybersecurity in the face of growing threats and build out electric vehicle infrastructure.

Additional funding is also provided to support the expansion of pretrial services aimed at reducing our jail population, and to provide more mental health care and programming in our County jails for those who must remain in custody.

Following the Board’s adoption of the Recommended Budget, public hearings are set to begin on May 15, providing an opportunity for County residents to make their priorities known.

More information about the County budget, including a library of short, animated explainer videos, can be found at https://ceo.lacounty.gov/budget/.

Other Key Resources on the 24-25 Recommended Budget:

PowerPoint

Fact Sheet

Budget Charts

Transmittal Letter
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
Visit Vasquez Rock Natural Area and Nature Center for a Day at The Rocks, a family fun event and tribal celebration of the Village of Mapipinga. A Day at The Rocks will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, Items on the agenda include: Measure H funding, awarding construction contracts for traffic improvements and updating criteria for speed hump installation or removal.
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
Visit Vasquez Rock Natural Area and Nature Center for a Day at The Rocks, a family fun event and tribal celebration of the Village of Mapipinga. A Day at The Rocks will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, and ship builder Fincantieri of Monfalcone, Italy have announced the mutual decision to postpone the delivery of the next Sphere Class ship, Star Princess.
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.
June 1: Rare Warrior 24 Race Benefiting Project Sebastian
Join local nonprofit Project Sebastian for an exhilarating day of racing and community support at its Rare Warrior 24 race on Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Park in the heart of Santa Clarita.
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
