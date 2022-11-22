Nov. 29-Dec. 5: SCV Should Expect Overnight I-5 Closures

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

NEXT WEEK: Prepare now for upcoming I-5 closures as part of Metro’s North County Enhancements Project.

NORTHBOUND I-5 will be closed between SR-14 and Calgrove on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

DETOUR – Take SR-14 North and exit at Golden Valley Road. Use Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road to connect back to I-5.

SOUTHBOUND I-5 will be closed from Calgrove to SR-14 on Dec. 1 and Dec. 5 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

DETOUR – Exit I-5 South at SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road. Use Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road to SR-14 South to connect back to I-5.

For more information, please call Metro directly at (213) 922-2772

