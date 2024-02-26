Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 26, 2024

By Press Release

SR14_technologytoA (002)

Click on photo to enlarge map.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes. The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement, inside shoulder work and set K-rail that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.

Currently, construction work is on-going Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts. Northbound SR-14 has two lanes open from Avenue I to Avenue A.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 26 to Friday, March 1, nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full Freeway Closure: Southbound SR-14 from Avenue J – Avenue L

Northbound SR-14 from Palmdale Boulevard – Avenue N

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. The schedule is weather permitting, and all dates and times are subject to change. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Construction is scheduled from Spring of 2023 through Winter 2025/2026. Cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over.”

No Comments for : Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)

    15 mins ago
  • Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67

    Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Realtor Recognized Among Wilk’s Black History Month Spotlight

    SCV Realtor Recognized Among Wilk’s Black History Month Spotlight

    8 hours ago
  • Landmark Legislation Announced for School Employees Paid Pregnancy Leave

    Landmark Legislation Announced for School Employees Paid Pregnancy Leave

    8 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship

    Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship

    9 hours ago
  • Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

    13 hours ago
  • COC Board to Consider Amendment to Purchase of 30,000-Square-Foot Tech Center

    COC Board to Consider Amendment to Purchase of 30,000-Square-Foot Tech Center

    14 hours ago
  • Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions

    Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions

    15 hours ago
  • Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset

    Ken Striplin | Time to Take a Heads Up! Mindset

    15 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    15 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.