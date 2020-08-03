Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.

All registered runners will be issued a full refund to their original form of payment, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Monday.

Originally scheduled for November 7 and 8, the Santa Clarita Marathon would have celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.

Each year, runners look forward to exploring miles of off-street trails over the course of the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk, and the city looks forward to welcoming back participants in 2021.

Traditionally held in the fall, the Santa Clarita Marathon is a large-scale community event that requires months of advanced planning with law enforcement, vendors, volunteers and community partners.

This year will mark just the second time the event has been canceled; races could not be run in 2003 due to poor air quality caused by fires throughout the region.

For more information about the cancellation, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.