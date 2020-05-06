Today in SCV History (May 6)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
In my family, several relatives have essential tremors – unintentional shaking of the hands which comes on with age. I recall one day before a haircut, my mom noticed the scissors shaking. Sadly, that was the last haircut she gave me.
As California prepares to enter Stage 2 of the gradual reopening of the state this Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job may be eligible to receive workers’ compensation.
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
