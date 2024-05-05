header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
| Sunday, May 5, 2024
2024 man woman of year

Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley’s top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.

Donohoe, nominated by the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, was named the 2024 SCV Man of the year. Kurowski, nominated by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, was named 2024 SCV Woman of the Year.

Donohoe’s nomination read:

“He has helped improved the community in which he was born and raised in so many ways. On paper—and in action—his contributions are numerous and impactful, and we’ll get to those in a moment. But first we’d like to share a few things that Dale Donohoe has done quietly, without fanfare, that have made a significant impact in the lives of those around him. When an employee at Donohoe’s company, Intertex, suffered a heart attack, his staff performed CPR while they waited for the paramedics, who used defibrillation to get the man’s heart beating again. After he was stabilized, Donohoe accompanied the patient at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where he went into surgery to receive a stent. He recovered and is alive and well today.

“The ironic thing is that Intertex built the Robert G. Veloz Cardiac Cath Lab at Henry Mayo, and that it ultimately saved one our employees’ life,” said Donohoe.

Something else not many people know is that in late 2006-early 2007, Donohoe suffered a severe infection and went into kidney failure. Fortunately his wife Tamara was identified as a donor match, and gave one of her kidneys to her husband in May 2007. Donohoe remembers that he could not receive the transplant, however, until he was completely stabilized without any trace of infection. “I thank Henry Mayo, its doctors, employees and staff for making that happen,” said Donohoe.

As a strong advocate of Santa Clarita’s community hospital, Donohoe knows firsthand, as a patient, the importance of making sure the healthcare needs of our community are not only met, but surpassed. His gifts and vision for the future expansions of the hospital demonstrate this dedication.

As a board member of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and a co-chair for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s New Patient Tower Capital Campaign, Donohoe leads by example with his volunteerism and generous donations to help the hospital to provide the best in compassionate, quality healthcare.
Donohoe’s leadership benefits his community across many areas. A local born and bred, he is active in his church and has served as a deacon and an elder. He and his wife Tamara quietly donate to local charities and to his employees and their families when they see a need. He coached all four of his children in youth sports and was an elementary and junior high basketball coach at Santa Clarita Christian School. While he has served as a board member for many for profit organizations, we are naturally the most proud and grateful of how his volunteerism and donations have benefitted Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Our mission statement is to improve the health of the community through compassion and excellence in healthcare services, and volunteers such as Donohoe help us accomplish this, every day. We are so grateful for all he does for the community hospital.

Kurowski’s nomination read:

“Kim Kurowski, as the dedicated Dream it Be It Board Liaison, plays a pivotal role in empowering young girls in the William S. Hart School District. Kim attends conferences at all high schools and one junior high, providing essential career support. Her commitment is evident as she arrives early for set-up, ensuring each session begins with a welcoming atmosphere, complete with breakfast and balloons for every participant.

Beyond Dream it Be It, Kurowski serves as a Director, orchestrating social events that keep our members well-informed about supported activities and nonprofits. With an impressive 16 years of Soroptimist knowledge, Kurowski’s wealth of experience extends to mentoring the president and fellow board members, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.

Kurowski’s multifaceted contributions extend beyond the Dream it Be It program, enriching the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley. Her dedication to breaking cycles of poverty, violence, and abuse through education and mentorship makes her an exemplary candidate for the Volunteer of the Year Award.”

A total of 34 individuals were nomined by 27 nonprofits for the pregstigious award. The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, as the title is known today, was started by the Newhall-Saugus Chamber of Commerce as the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” in 1964. Only one person was selected for the honor. In 1972 the honor became the SCV Man and Woman of the Year award with one man and one woman named each year receive the recognition.

The SCV Man and Woman of the Year honors are presented by the SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee made up of all former SCV Men and Women of the Year.

The event is co-chaired each year by the previous year’s honorees. The 2024 event was co-chaired by the 2023 SCV Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw.

Other nominees included:

Lloyd Carder nominated by SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment.

Steve Corn nominated by the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club.

Michael Fisher nominated by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Jason Gibbs was nominated by the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

Alexander Hafizi nominated by the WiSH Education Foundation and was also nominated by Circle of Hope and JCI Santa Clarita.

Guy Horanberg nominated by the Santa Clarita History Center.

Taylor Kellstr nominated by Childrens Hospital Los Angeles and the Max Relief Foundation.

John Knight nominated by Carousel Ranch.

Michael Mazzetti nominated by SCVTV.

Randy Moberg nominated by College of the Canyons Foundation and also nominated by the VIA Education Foundation.

Brad Peach nominated by the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

Steve Snow nominated by Fostering Youth Independence.

Dennis Sugasawara nominated by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Dennis Verner nominated by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Ron Vanvoorhis nominated by Exclusively First Responders.

Marc Winger nominated by the Child & Family Center.

Renee Berlin nominated by Carousel Ranch.

Teresa Ciardin nominated by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Shelby Elrashidy nominated by Hank’s Legacy Foundation.

Jackie Hartmann nominated by the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center and was also nominated by Special Olympics Southern California/Santa Clarita.

Debbie Holbrook nominated by JCI Santa Clarita.

Laura Kirchhoff nominated by Exclusively First Responders.

Julie Benson Krumrine nominated by Fostering Youth Independence.

Mitzi Like nominated by the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and was also nominated by the College of the Canyons Foundation.

Meredith McGowan nominated by the Santa Clarita History Center.

Nicole Miller nominated by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Carolina Orozco-Hernandez nominated by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Laura Peach nominated by the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

Pam Ripling nominated by Single Mothers Outreach.

Liz Seipel nominated by the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps and was also nominated by the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Maria Slotsve nominated by the WiSH Education Foundation.

Pamela Verner nominated by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year

Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
FULL STORY...

May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival

May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library

May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
FULL STORY...

July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club

July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Village of Pine Mountain Club has hosted wine festivals since 2003. You can taste exciting wines from the world’s top wine-growing regions, with dozens of premier wineries to choose from on Saturday, July 6, 1-4 p.m. at Wine in the Pines.
FULL STORY...

May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’

May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
Thursday, May 2, 2024
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Explore Vasquez Rocks during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park's natural and human history.
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for experiences in the sky, and with the recent “take-your-breath-away” total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the total darkness event.
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
A former public school teacher who launched a racist and anti-immigrant tirade against a Santa Clarita street vendor is being sued by a Latino civil rights group for civil assault and violating California civil rights laws.
MALDEF Sues Man After Rant at Fruit Vendor in SCV
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
The Village of Pine Mountain Club has hosted wine festivals since 2003. You can taste exciting wines from the world’s top wine-growing regions, with dozens of premier wineries to choose from on Saturday, July 6, 1-4 p.m. at Wine in the Pines.
July 6: Wine in the Pines, Pine Mountain Club
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You,” a Disney/Star Wars celebration.
May 4: SCV Relay for Life ‘May the Cure Be With You’
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA).
CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Master's University men's volleyball team won their opening match of the 2024 NAIA National Championship with a 3-set win over the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs.
Mustangs Post-Season Play Continues After First Round Win
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Andrew Skerratt did not anticipate graduating with an electrical engineering degree from The Master’s University.
TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
SCVNews.com