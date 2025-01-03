header image

January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
| Friday, Jan 3, 2025
Pilar SCHIAVO_2

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The committee plays a vital role in addressing the needs of California’s veterans, service members, and their families by advocating for policies that support those who have served the nation.

“Those who have served and sacrificed to keep our country safe deserve an elected leader who is committed to fighting every day to make their lives better. That’s why this reappointment is such an honor, a responsibility I take very seriously,” said Schiavo. “Rest assured, as someone raised in a military family, the needs and priorities of our military service members, veterans, and their families are clear and personal. Expanding access to housing that’s affordable, facilitating connections to good paying local jobs, as well as a reaffirming a commitment to improving and expanding services will remain top priorities.”

“Assemblywoman Schiavo has tirelessly advocated for veterans and military families throughout her career,” Speaker Rivas continued, “In the Assembly, her strong leadership has delivered concrete and practical solutions for those who serve our country. I look forward to continuing to work with Pilar to make a difference in veterans’ lives,” said Rivas in a prepared statement.

Last session, under Schiavo’s leadership, the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee achieved significant milestones, including the passage of key legislation aimed at improving the lives of California’s veterans:

— Expanding Veterans’ Housing Access (AB 535): Ensures that veterans’ disability benefits are not counted against them as income when determining eligibility for supportive, affordable and transitional housing, making it easier for veterans to access the housing they need.

— Deputy Secretary of Minority and Underrepresented Veteran Affairs (AB 1994): Establishes a permanent position within the California Department of Veterans Affairs to advocate for minority and underrepresented veterans.

— Reservist Retroactive Financial Support (AB 1854): Now signed into law, this bill extends the time for reservists or National Guard members to apply for retroactive deferment of payment and interest on certain debts, such as credit cards, vehicle loans and mortgages. This law ensures that members of the Guard and Reserve, who are often called to active duty on short notice, can take full advantage of legal financial protections even after deployment.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
FULL STORY...
SCV Man and Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
SCV Man and Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
