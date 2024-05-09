Share the Road During Bicycle Safety Month

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to get active and safely take bike rides while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for more people biking and walking.

“Everyone deserves to reach their destination safely,” Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Unfortunately, there has been an increase in bicycle fatalities and injuries over the last few years. Bicyclists do not have the same protections as people in a vehicle so if you see a bicyclist — slow down.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured. In 2021, 976 bicyclists were killed (a 1.9% increase from 2020) and an estimated 41,615 bicyclists were injured (a 7% increase from 2020).

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department suggests the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

– Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

– Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

– Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change lanes, when possible, to pass bicyclists.

– Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

– Use lights at night.

– Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

– Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

– Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...