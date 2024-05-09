header image

1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
| Thursday, May 9, 2024
LASD Deputies Group Shot

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.

On Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, the Air 5 crew responded to a vehicle which had crashed over the side of a cliff off Big Tujunga Road near Palmdale in Angeles National Forest. (Photos below). The crew determined traditional hoist methods were unsafe due to the unstable vehicle position. Opting for a land-based rescue, they ingeniously built a rope system anchored to a nearby vehicle to rappel down to the trapped driver.

Seacord successfully extricated the victim suspended on a cliff, providing initial medical care. The crew then executed a meticulous plan, utilizing a rescue vehicle winch system to raise the patient and Seacord to safety. Their collective efforts and bravery ensured the success of the operation, highlighting their dedication and courage in the face of extreme danger.

Air Rescue 5’s motto is “Saving Lives Priority One,” which they embodied with yet another incredible rescue. Congratulations to their crew for receiving this prestigious honor!

LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau: Emergency Services Detail (SEB/ESD) is a highly trained multi-mission bureau. SEB/ESD deputies operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to their tactical operations, all SEB/ESD deputies are certified, paramedics and rescue divers. They are responsible for coordinating and participating in mountain search & rescue, underwater search & rescue, and swift water andflood rescue operations for the Sheriff’s Department. They staff the Air Rescue 5 Helicopter, Ocean Rescue Boat and accompany the Special Weapons Teams on all operations.

LASD Car over bridge

Car Over Bridge 2 copy
