TMU Announces Renaming of English Department

By Josephine Lee

The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters. The change is intended to better reflect the broadened scope of the department, which now encompasses three programs: classical liberal arts, English, and the latest addition — interdisciplinary studies.

With this group of programs seeing increased enrollment, TMU has launched new courses each year, such as The Bible and Money with Prof. Michael Forgerson, director of interdisciplinary studies. The department is also home to the TMU Italy study abroad program, which sends students out each summer for six weeks of learning and exploration in the heart of the Renaissance.

Explore a full list of TMU’s program offerings at masters.edu/programs.

