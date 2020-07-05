[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (July 5)
July 5
| Sunday, Jul 5, 2020

1914 – Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future “pastor of the disaster,” named pastor of Newhall’s First Presbyterian Church [story]
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas Reduce Operating Hours
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Rise Statewide
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14
The Old Town Newhall Library will exhibit works by Santa Clarita artists created during "The Quarantine Art Challenge" from July 14 to October 9.
Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine
The Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E has been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.
L.A. County Launches New Website for Public Social Services Dept.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services has launched a new website to provide county residents with general program information on DPSS services.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.
July 4 Air Quality: Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive People (and Pets)
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, July 4, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement -- by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the "broken windows" theory -- to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
In a multiagency partnership, several Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits were able to receive enough food donations to allow them to serve thousands of local families in need.
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
When Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, heard that officials were ordering bars and wineries to close once again, he wondered if SCV restaurants would be next.
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Newsom Launches ‘Wear a Mask’ Campaign as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday the “Wear A Mask” public awareness campaign encouraging Californians to use face coverings – one of the best ways people can protect themselves and others from the virus.
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
