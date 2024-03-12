Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support

The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s launch of a website where residents impacted by odors can apply for relocation, home hardening and utility relief:

“I am pleased Chiquita Canyon Landfill has launched their relocation relief program. The communities impacted by the landfill’s odors deserve support that is responsive to their needs. This is a start.”

Information on the website states “funding is currently available for residents of the neighborhoods identified in the below map, which includes the neighborhoods of Val Verde, Live Oak, Hasley Hills, Hillcrest Parkway, Hasley Canyon, and Stevenson Ranch. The scope of the program is under continuous evaluation. If you believe you are impacted, but do not live in an area identified on this map, please fill out the application. If the scope of the funding changes at a later date, your application will be considered then.”

The website is now open for applications.

Visit chiquitalandfillcommunityrelief.com for more information.

