Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
| Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024

Kathryn BargerLos Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.

“This budget proposal rightfully doubles down on heavily investing in homelessness and mental health solutions. We’re on the right path, and I believe those investments will have ripple effects that keep our communities safer.

Dedicating more than $728M to our fight against homelessness, paired with hiring more than 450 new workers for the Department of Mental Health, the largest staffing increase granted to any of the county’s 38 departments, will help our county provide boots on the ground services for people experiencing homelessness on our streets. We will be ready to hire and deploy a new army of mental health clinicians, substance abuse counselors, outreach workers, and compassionate housing navigators equipped to help those experiencing homelessness to get housed and connected to supportive services that will keep them housed.

Our hiring efforts will also benefit our many municipal partners, who almost exclusively rely on our county to respond to crises occurring on their city streets. The daily reports of violence in our county, including yesterday’s unprovoked fatal stabbing at a Metro station, are evidence that mental illness is rampant on our streets and in public places. We must step up our efforts to meet those needs. Doing so will increase public safety and improve the quality of life in our county for everyone.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The district includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering

Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Recently I had the opportunity, along with spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein and Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA President Nikole Bresciani, to meet with NBC 4 reporter Kathy Vara to discuss the current challenges facing animal sheltering organizations.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity

Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
READ MORE...

Barger Issues Statement on Newly Approved Rental Housing Habitability Program

Barger Issues Statement on Newly Approved Rental Housing Habitability Program
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
Supervisor Barger issued the following statement today, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to implement the Rental Housing Habitability Program
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Kick Up Your Heels at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Ken Striplin | Kick Up Your Heels at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Cowboy Festival weekend is upon us!
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!

Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs?
READ MORE...
