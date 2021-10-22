perkinelmer
File photo. California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the new PerkinElmer COVID-19 testing lab in Valencia on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. | Courtesy photo.

 

Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

By Press Release

Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), delivered a second letter Thursday to ensure accountability on a state-funded COVID-19 testing lab. Thursday’s letter requests the Newsom Administration halt the auto-renewal of the $1.7 billion no-bid contract for a promised final investigative report is released to the public.

The contract for the Valencia Branch Lab, PerkinElmer, is scheduled for automatic renewal under the same terms on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Troubling deficiencies at the Valencia PerkinElmer lab were exposed after whistleblowers exposed shocking failures to CBS 13 in a series of investigative stories. After those stories aired, the Newsom Administration promised a full report by Mid-March, but to date, no report has been made public. Leader Wilk sent this letter to the Newsom Administration on Oct. 12 requesting that the results of the state’s report be shared.

Thursday’s letter urges the halt of the automatic renewal and can be downloaded here:

 

Wilk Letter

No Comments for : Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab

    Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab

    5 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters

    Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters

    5 hours ago
  • CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor

    CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor

    6 hours ago
  • City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium

    City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium

    7 hours ago
  • Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic

    Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic

    9 hours ago
  • Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus

    Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus

    11 hours ago
  • CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards

    CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards

    12 hours ago
  • Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

    Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

    12 hours ago
  • Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler

    Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.