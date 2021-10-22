Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab

The contract for the Valencia Branch Lab, PerkinElmer, is scheduled for automatic renewal under the same terms on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Troubling deficiencies at the Valencia PerkinElmer lab were exposed after whistleblowers exposed shocking failures to CBS 13 in a series of investigative stories. After those stories aired, the Newsom Administration promised a full report by Mid-March, but to date, no report has been made public. Leader Wilk sent this letter to the Newsom Administration on Oct. 12 requesting that the results of the state’s report be shared.

Thursday’s letter urges the halt of the automatic renewal and can be downloaded here: