header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
| Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the California Senate Public Safety Committee.

“The High Desert has been treated as a dump for too long, but it’s not a dump. It is home to families and vibrant communities, who are routinely disrespected by outsiders destroying their neighborhoods all for a quick buck,” said Wilk. “This will bring much-needed relief to residents forced to deal with the consequences of this problem, and bring consequences to those who continue to skirt the law.”

﻿Senate Bill 1359 would require a permit for any private property dumping, with or without the owner’s permission. It would also increase mandatory fines for each violation, and makes illegal dumping a misdemeanor rather than just an infraction.

Illegal waste dumping has been pervasive in the High Desert for decades.The problem persists due to a loophole, one which waste haulers and property owners take advantage of for financial gain.

To avoid the permit fees required to dispose of waste properly, haulers work out deals with property owners to dump waste on their land. The landowner profits, and the waste hauler pays lesser fee.

This under-the-table arrangement has led to high volumes of large trucks in residential areas creating loud noise, air pollution, damaged roads, toxic and dangerous substances contaminating the environment, and unsightly heaps of dangerous debris.

“By closing this exploitative loophole and imposing stricter penalties, SB 1359 sends a clear message to those who continue to trash the High Desert: enough is enough. You will be held accountable. Let’s clean up our communities, protect their health and wellbeing, and show people what a beautiful place this area truly is,” said Wilk.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
FULL STORY...
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the Senate Public Safety Committee.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the Senate Public Safety Committee.
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
May 18: Super Jazz Festival at West Ranch High School
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
May 18: Super Jazz Festival at West Ranch High School
Schiavo Presents Healthy Homework Act to Prioritize Mental, Physical Health
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has presented The Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999) to the Assembly Education Committee.
Schiavo Presents Healthy Homework Act to Prioritize Mental, Physical Health
West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs
The city of Santa Clarita has notified the public that the playground at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354, is currently closed for repairs on the rubberized surface.
West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Invites Creatives, Students, Experts to Celebrate Media
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Invites Creatives, Students, Experts to Celebrate Media
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC's mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be celebrating their two-year anniversary Wednesday, April 24.
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign.
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for "Creature Feature," a juried art exhibition, with a theme of any living creature.
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for a juried exhibit open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Recently I had the opportunity, along with spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein and Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA President Nikole Bresciani, to meet with NBC 4 reporter Kathy Vara to discuss the current challenges facing animal sheltering organizations.
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
SCVNews.com