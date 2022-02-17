AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.

College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.

Darren Carter, aka "The Party Starter," will appear Saturday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at J.R.'s Comedy Club in Valencia.

Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.

(CN) — A California judge on Wednesday rebuffed an attempt by a group of business organizations to prevent the western Joshua tree from being included on the state's list of endangered species.

(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.

Child & Family Center announced the return of their annual Taste of the Town.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, Feb 22, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 67 additional deaths and 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Office of Cannabis Management to start the development and implementation of an equitable commercial cannabis licensing program in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

February is all about hearts. And at Henry Mayo we celebrate in many ways. Of course, we are highlighting the excellent work of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Program and its many advances

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 16 high-performing California middle schools have been recognized by the California Schools to Watch program. Another 31 schools reapplied to the program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been re-designated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch", including one local middle school.

Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.

Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.

Auto Center Drive Renamed for Cheri Fleming in Dedication Ceremony Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony.

Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.