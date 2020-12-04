header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Applicants Surge Crashes ‘Keep L.A. County Dining’ Portal
| Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Keep L.A. County Dining

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the “Keep L.A. County Dining” program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.

Keep L.A. County Dining is a $5.6 million program that will provide restaurants with $30,000 grants to bolster them during this period of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications already received will be considered. Additional business owners may apply once the system is up and running again. LACDA will notify the public once the system is back online.

“Clearly the need is great and we are working diligently to bring the application back online,” said Acting Executive Director Emilio Salas. “Restaurant owners and operators should be assured that this grant program is still available and we are committed to supporting our small, local businesses during this difficult time.”

Once relaunched, the Keep L.A. County Dining program will be made available to small businesses located in the county of Los Angeles, not including the cities of Los Angeles and Pasadena, that can demonstrate that their business was impacted by COVID-19 through hardship due to closure and a reduction in revenue.

Businesses that have already received assistance from other Los Angeles County Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs are not eligible for this Program.

For more information about the Keep L.A. County Dining program, business owners and operators may contact LACDA at 626-943-3833.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-04-2020 Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
12-04-2020 Applicants Surge Crashes ‘Keep L.A. County Dining’ Portal
12-03-2020 SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
12-03-2020 GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
12-01-2020 SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Names 16 Community Members to Human Relations Roundtable
The city of Santa Clarita on Friday announced the 16 community members selected to be part of the revamped Human Relations Roundtable.
City Names 16 Community Members to Human Relations Roundtable
COC Nixes Competing in Delayed Fall Sports Season
Citing COVID-19 related health and safety concerns posed to student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, College of the Canyons teams will not participate in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association Spring I 2021 season.
COC Nixes Competing in Delayed Fall Sports Season
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
The Santa Clarita City Council will swear in two Council members and choose the new mayor for 2021 in a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 8, starting at 5 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
L.A. County Launches COVID-19 Home Test Collection Pilot
Los Angeles County launched a new COVID-19 home test collection program Friday which allows certain county residents to do free testing from the comfort of their own homes.
L.A. County Launches COVID-19 Home Test Collection Pilot
Vaccine Trust Is Up, Pew Finds, Along With Attitudes on Masks
As a vaccine for COVID-19 edges closer, 60% of Americans say they will take it when it becomes available but a full 21% say they will not, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
Vaccine Trust Is Up, Pew Finds, Along With Attitudes on Masks
Applicants Surge Crashes ‘Keep L.A. County Dining’ Portal
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the "Keep L.A. County Dining" program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.
Applicants Surge Crashes ‘Keep L.A. County Dining’ Portal
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Surge; 10,201 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health again confirms the highest daily number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Surge; 10,201 Total SCV Cases
SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
Are your plants growing slower than you would like? Feeling a little frustrated? The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow!
SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
L.A. County Ordered to Provide Proof Outdoor Dining Poses COVID-19 Risks
After imposing a temporary ban on outdoor dining, Los Angeles County health officials have to prove in court how it poses a significant risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to a county judge’s ruling Wednesday.
L.A. County Ordered to Provide Proof Outdoor Dining Poses COVID-19 Risks
Red Flag Conditions Prompt SCV Power-Shutoffs
Some Santa Clarita Valley residents were without power Thursday morning, while others remained under consideration for power shut-offs amid Red Flag conditions.
Red Flag Conditions Prompt SCV Power-Shutoffs
County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders
The Los Angeles County Probation Department is the recipient of a one-year, $356,615.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.
County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
%d bloggers like this: