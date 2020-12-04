Applicants Surge Crashes ‘Keep L.A. County Dining’ Portal

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the “Keep L.A. County Dining” program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.

Keep L.A. County Dining is a $5.6 million program that will provide restaurants with $30,000 grants to bolster them during this period of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications already received will be considered. Additional business owners may apply once the system is up and running again. LACDA will notify the public once the system is back online.

“Clearly the need is great and we are working diligently to bring the application back online,” said Acting Executive Director Emilio Salas. “Restaurant owners and operators should be assured that this grant program is still available and we are committed to supporting our small, local businesses during this difficult time.”

Once relaunched, the Keep L.A. County Dining program will be made available to small businesses located in the county of Los Angeles, not including the cities of Los Angeles and Pasadena, that can demonstrate that their business was impacted by COVID-19 through hardship due to closure and a reduction in revenue.

Businesses that have already received assistance from other Los Angeles County Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs are not eligible for this Program.

For more information about the Keep L.A. County Dining program, business owners and operators may contact LACDA at 626-943-3833.