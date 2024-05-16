header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
| Thursday, May 16, 2024

Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

Online registration for aquaitcs classes begins Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Swim lessons are available for all ages as well as a variety of other aquaitcs programs including water polo, aquatic youth swim teams and more.

online registration for all other classes begins Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

A wide variety of other classes are available for all interests including the arts, crafts, sports, health and fitness and everything from sewing to dog obidence.

Visit the summer edition of Seasons to check out the classes, events and programs for the entire family. Browse the magazine and find something fun to do this summer.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to view the 2024 Seasons catalog.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins

May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
FULL STORY...

May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction

May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
FULL STORY...

SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication

SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
SCV Water received four prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
FULL STORY...

City Cinemas Returns July 26

City Cinemas Returns July 26
Monday, May 13, 2024
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with your family and friends, all for free starting this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 13, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 13 - Sunday, May 19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge.
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 11th 3C2A State Championship
College of the Canyons Men's golf completed its 2024 campaign by bringing home the program's 11th 3C2A State Championship, its third in the last four seasons, at Sandpiper Golf Club on Monday, May 13.
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 11th 3C2A State Championship
SCV Residents Celebrate Holy Cross Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
For 40 years, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s trauma center in Mission Hills has been serving a wide swath of northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, treating victims of gun violence, freak accidents, hiking, biking and horseback mishaps and the 2008 Chatsworth Metrolink collision.
SCV Residents Celebrate Holy Cross Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 9a.m. on Monday, June 3, and ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.
June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction
CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
The sunny spring day of Friday, May 10 saw a burst of sculptural flora sprouting on the stage of Graduation Courtyard at California Institute of the Arts. Designed around a botanical theme, the 2024 CalArts graduation heralded a celebration of growth and new beginnings for this year’s graduating class, many of whom began their CalArts journey during the pandemic.
CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
June 9: Acton Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 100 Years
A commemorative ceremony will be held Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Acton Community Presbyterian Church and the rededication of this historic church following fire damage last fall. All are welcome.
June 9: Acton Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 100 Years
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Ocean Water Warning For May 15
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning For May 15
May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage at Board & Brush later this month. 
May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
Assessor Anticipates 2024 Property Values to Increase Almost Five Percent
The County Assessor reported to the Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase about 4.75% over 2023.
Assessor Anticipates 2024 Property Values to Increase Almost Five Percent
May 20: Second Application Round for L.A. County Rent Relief Program Opens Monday
 Following a successful initial launch, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program is set to open for a second round of applications.
May 20: Second Application Round for L.A. County Rent Relief Program Opens Monday
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranked First in Cities with Biggest Debt Decrease
With Americans’ debt around $17.7 trillion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, based on recently released data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranked First in Cities with Biggest Debt Decrease
June 22: Circle of Hope Throws Hoedown for Hope Music Festival
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
June 22: Circle of Hope Throws Hoedown for Hope Music Festival
Californians Urged to Fix Urgent Vehicle Safety Recalls
State and federal agencies are joining forces to educate California residents on free tools to check the recall status on their vehicles and have any open recalls fixed.
Californians Urged to Fix Urgent Vehicle Safety Recalls
Newest CSUN Grads Given Tools to Achieve Their Dreams
Members of the graduating class of 2024 found a home at California State University, Northridge. It was a place that empowered them and gave them the tools to break cultural and generational barriers, and to fulfill dreams first imagined decades earlier.
Newest CSUN Grads Given Tools to Achieve Their Dreams
SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication
SCV Water received four prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Valencia High’s Girls Flag Football Seeking Donations, Sponsors
Valencia High School is thrilled to introduce girls flag football to its sports program, offering an inclusive and exciting opportunity for female athletes.
Valencia High’s Girls Flag Football Seeking Donations, Sponsors
SCVNews.com