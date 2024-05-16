May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins

Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

Online registration for aquaitcs classes begins Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Swim lessons are available for all ages as well as a variety of other aquaitcs programs including water polo, aquatic youth swim teams and more.

online registration for all other classes begins Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

A wide variety of other classes are available for all interests including the arts, crafts, sports, health and fitness and everything from sewing to dog obidence.

Visit the summer edition of Seasons to check out the classes, events and programs for the entire family. Browse the magazine and find something fun to do this summer.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to view the 2024 Seasons catalog.

