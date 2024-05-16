May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage at Board & Brush later this month.

May marks Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the Chamber’s API Council is excited to host a celebration highlighting the remarkable achievements and contributions of individuals of API descent in the Santa Clarita Valley Business Community.

Board & Brush is a woodworking creative studio with the goal of turning guests into a “DIY Master”.

Come together to acknowledge and cherish the rich cultural heritage and significant impact of the Santa Clarita API community.

Join the festivities in honoring their enduring legacy and ongoing contributions on May 29 at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets click on the link.

Tickets start at $15 for members and $20 for non-members. All are invited to attend this event.

