May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage at Board & Brush later this month.
The County Assessor reported to the Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase about 4.75% over 2023.
Following a successful initial launch, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program is set to open for a second round of applications.
With Americans’ debt around $17.7 trillion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, based on recently released data from the Federal Reserve.
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
State and federal agencies are joining forces to educate California residents on free tools to check the recall status on their vehicles and have any open recalls fixed.
Members of the graduating class of 2024 found a home at California State University, Northridge. It was a place that empowered them and gave them the tools to break cultural and generational barriers, and to fulfill dreams first imagined decades earlier.
SCV Water received four prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
1969
- Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story
]
Valencia High School is thrilled to introduce girls flag football to its sports program, offering an inclusive and exciting opportunity for female athletes.
College of the Canyons Men's Golf leads the eight-team field after the opening round of the 3C2A State Championship tournament at Sandpiper Golf Club, with Cougar freshman Hugo Boyer also leading the individual standings.
In recognition of his advocacy for the arts throughout his career in Sacramento, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) received a 2024 Artistic License Award from California Lawyers for the Arts at the organization’s 16th annual event held on May 5.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra took California’s Disneyland and New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall by storm; now they are home. Culminating this innovative season, the multi-tiered ensembles of the SCVYO will present an exhilarating performance taking the stage at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its intention to hire longtime Ventura College top assistant Robin Hester, as the next head coach of the Cougars’ women’s basketball program. Hester is expected to begin his new role in summer 2024.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present a Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, May 19 2-3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center
College of the Canyons Athletics is offering three unique youth summer camp opportunities for boys and girls looking to strengthen their skills and grow their love of sports, with registration now open for sessions running in June and July.
1874
- Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story
]
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 sworn probation officers on administrative leave since Jan. 1 pending internal affairs investigations into allegations of official misconduct, including at county juvenile facilities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections.
California State University, Northridge students took center stage at a National Institutes of Health conference and presented the results of their own research studies to an audience of medical professionals and prospective medical students.
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with your family and friends, all for free starting this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
CERRITOS — College of the Canyons track & field is sending three student-athletes to the state championship meet based on their respective performances at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Champions on Friday at Cerritos College.
Dr. Harry Walls will depart from the student life team at The Master’s University this summer having left an indelible mark on campus.
