Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup

There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.

During registration, participants can choose a location to pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves and a free bag of mulch while supplies last.

This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents of all ages to engage with their community in an effort to protect and preserve the local environment. All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event at GreenSantaClarita.com.

When registering, participants will be prompted to select one of three locations to receive their free supplies from 8-11 a.m. on the morning of the event including:

Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road

Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market St.

Bridgeport Elementary Parking Lot: 23670 Newhall Ranch Road

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace.

Participants are invited to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC.

To register, visit GreenSantaClarita.com/events.

For any further questions, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661) 286-4098 or email Environment@santa-clarita.com.

