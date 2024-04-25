header image

April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024

cameron smythSpring Cleaning in Your Neighborhood

Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well. The tradition of spring cleaning, deeply embedded in cultures around the globe, symbolizes more than the act of tidying and decluttering—it represents a chance to start fresh, to reevaluate and renew our living spaces. Spring cleaning is more than a household chore in Santa Clarita – it also stretches outside to our neighborhoods, trails, paseos and parks. Do your part and mark your calendars for the biggest spring-cleaning opportunity of the year the annual Neighborhood Clean Up! This day of service is a great way to help build a sense of community while volunteering right where you live to keep our City clean and green.

This year, the Neighborhood Clean Up will take place on Saturday, April 27, the day after Arbor Day. This event is unique in its approach, as it allows you to identify the locations you think could use a helping hand.

Interested residents can get started by visiting the events page on GreenSantaClarita.com, where you will find information on how to register and details about the event. There will be three locations available where residents can drive through and pick up cleaning supplies, including trash bags and gloves, on the morning of the event. You can choose from one of the following locations when you register online:

– Canyon Country Park – 17615 Soledad Canyon Rd.

– Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St.

– Valencia Heritage Park – 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd.

Cleaning supplies are available for pick up anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., on a first come, first served basis. Once you’ve got your supplies, you’re ready to hit the town and begin removing trash from any place of your choosing. Keep in mind that trash bags will need to be disposed of in your residential bin or cart. To further emphasize the Arbor Day spirit, we will also be giving away a free bag of mulch, available for pick up at your selected location, while supplies last. This can be used to support any of your landscaping or gardening projects you have for this spring!

Residents who willingly engage with their community and dedicate their time and effort make events like the Neighborhood Clean Up possible. We appreciate every individual, family and community group that opts to participate in such events, contributing to the betterment of our wonderful City. Along with the Neighborhood Clean Up, the City is proud to offer several Citywide clean up events like the annual River Rally and Community Day. Regardless of the time of year, be on the lookout for all of our volunteer opportunities by visiting SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or by following the City on our social media pages.

For more information about the Neighborhood Clean Up and other green events, projects or programs, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or connect with us on our Green Santa Clarita pages on Facebook and Instagram. For questions, please contact our Environmental Services team by calling (661) 286-0498 or emailing environment@santaclarita.gov.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
An entertainment industry initiative to support the voices of California State University, Northridge film and TV students was celebrated with a recent screening of stories they created. 
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? 
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
Earlier this month, a team of biology students at The Master’s University won a distinguished award at one of the oldest intercollegiate research conferences in the country.
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts' Community Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, April 28.
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation
May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month! Celebrate by applying to become a resource parent and fostering or foster-adopting siblings.
May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Santa Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all. 
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honor the memory of those lost 109 years ago in Armenian Genocide. 
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is excited to announce the inaugural Donut Day event.
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9. 
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
SCVNews.com