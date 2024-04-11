Pre-Register Now for 2024 Neighborhood Cleanup Day

City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27, and join the City in removing litter from their local neighborhoods. Registration is live now at GreenSantaClarita.com/Events!

During registration, participants can choose from one of three locations to pick up cleaning supplies including bags and gloves plus a free bag of mulch, donated by Burrtec and a free one-gallon plant, provided by the City’s Urban Forestry division – while supplies last. This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents of all ages to engage with their community in an effort to protect and preserve the local environment. All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event.

When registering, participants will be prompted to select one of three locations to receive their free supplies from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the morning of the event. Locations include:

– Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road

– Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market Street

– Valencia Heritage Park: 24155 Newhall Ranch Road

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers should go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post photos on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. To register, visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For any further questions, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661) 286-4098 or email environment@santaclarita.gov.

