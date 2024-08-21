Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book

Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign “Emily’s Beach Day,” a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Donally was a featured author at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books. She invites the public to join her at this special book signing.

Donally was born in Riverside and returned there, after a decade in Maine, to earn her BA in English and drama at the University of California, Riverside.

She received a teaching credential and taught English and math at John Muir Junior High in the 1960’s and was married to her best friend and muse, Jim Doig, for 40 years.

The Open Book

19188 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

