Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
|
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
|
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
|
1961
- First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story
]
|
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
|
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium.
|
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
|
As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity.
|
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18.
|
College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.
|
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles County early Monday afternoon.
|
If you join just one webinar, WiSH Education Foundation's General College Overview, is the webinar to join - and it's happening Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|
California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee announced Monday his appointments of the Department’s new Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp and Assistant Commissioner Rodney Ellison.
|
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers, including those in Santa Clarita, who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
|
1944
- Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film
]
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
|
2018
- Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video
]
|
1769
- Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.