Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. with some possibility of daytime work throughout the project.

Construction is anticipated to last until late October.

Please be mindful of the construction zone and pay special attention to workers and no parking signs.

For more information on the Road Rehab program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/RoadRehab.

